Homes decked out for the holidays, Cher, Madonna, and Anita Baker’s last tour are part of this week’s event highlights in the Delaware Valley.

Cher: Here We Go Again Tour

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

$47.95 – $500

Few accolades have been spared to describe one of this generation’s most iconic personalities, but we’ll repeat some anyway. One of the most enduring artists of the last century, Cher is an Oscar-winning actress, Grammy-winning singer, fashion icon, social justice activist and more. She made Billboard history as the only artist to have a #1 hit in six consecutive decades and has enjoyed career longevity despite the ebbs and flows of a notoriously unforgiving entertainment industry. In fact, Cher is her own industry. She’s sold over 100 million records, making her one of the top-selling musicians of all time, and she’s done it by following a personal vision and reinventing herself over and over again. Through her charitable foundation, she was an early supporter of LGBT rights and HIV fundraising and education. She’s also been a vocal advocate of veteran’s and women’s rights. Music is just one of her many contributions to the world. Cher’s last release, “Dancing Queen,” a collection of ABBA covers, came out in 2018.

Madonna – Madame X Tour

The Met Philadelphia

858 N. Broad St.

Saturday, Dec. 7; Sunday, Dec. 8; Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10:30 p.m.

$95 – $1,715

There are some artists that defy easy characterization. Madonna is one of them. Taking her place among mononymous icons like the aforementioned Cher, Madonna has remained relevant in an industry that favors youth and immediacy rather than experience and output. From her days as a struggling dance artist to international superstardom, Madonna has made groundbreaking strides in a male-dominated industry. She also set the bar for creativity and unbridled self-expression while shaking off controversies along the way. Though she ruled the 80s with hits like “Holiday,” “Borderline” “Vogue” “Like A Prayer,” “Papa Don’t Preach” and more, she doesn’t always get the respect she deserves. But if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani and many others owe her for inspiration. Madonna’s latest release, “Madame X” came out earlier this year. (Note: Phones will be secured via Yondr bags, but will remain with concertgoers and can be accessed if necessary.)

Summer Walker: The First and Last Tour

Franklin Music Hall

421 N. 7th St.

Thursday. Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m.

$35 – $49.50

Newbie R&B chanteuse Summer Walker may have a bright future ahead of her…or not. While her recently released full-length debut “Over It” broke the female artist streaming record (previously held by Beyoncé for “Lemonade”), the 23-year-old is struggling with the increased visibility. When the Georgia-based artist announced that she won’t be touring again due to social anxiety, some followers and industry folks openly ridiculed her on social media. It’s too bad the controversy and her emotional state are overshadowing her music, which is soulful, sultry and marks the arrival of a significant new talent. If she can learn how to navigate the demands of the music industry, we may be hearing more from Walker. But just in case, see her while you can.

Anita Baker

Liacouras Center

1776 N. Broad St.

Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

$59 – $199.99

The Detroit-based vocalist stepped away from the business years ago, after creating R&B-meets-jazz classics like “Sweet Love,” “No One In The World” and “Rapture.” Though Baker released only seven studio albums, her classic vocal stylings and songwriting prowess earned her a rabid fanbase, one gold and five platinum albums, and eight Grammy Awards. Despite those accolades, Baker prioritized her personal life, focusing on motherhood after having two (now-grown) sons. Almost ten years after her last tour, Baker, now 61, says this will be her final tour. Baker’s last release was the holiday-themed “Christmas Fantasy” in 2005.

Red Bull Presents: True Notes with Jamila Woods, Amber Mark, Jasmine Solano, and Mereba

Warehouse on Watts

923 N. Watts St.

Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

$15

Philadelphia’s Black Lily showcase was created by the duo Jazzyfatnastees, who were part of a loose collective of acts associated with The Roots. Black Lily helped launched the careers of Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and Alicia Keys, among others. That creative spirit continues with a music series focused on female artists, sponsored by Red Bull and Okayplayer, the Roots’ digital arm. Performers Jamila Woods, Mereba, Amber Mark and Jasmine Solano are billed as ‘true musicians’ with ‘true notes,’ reflected in the event’s title.

Parade of Lights

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 6 p.m.

$18

CBS 3’s Jan Carabeo is hosting The Independence Seaport Museum’s annual holiday celebration. Not only is there a display of local boats decked out in holiday lights at 5:15 p.m., there are also a variety of activities including face-painting, gingerbread house and ornament decorating, and appearances from Santa Claus and Jingle Jack. Museum exhibits like River Alive! and FLOW will be open during the event. Advance registration is recommended.

Woodstown Candlelight Tour

Rt. 45 At N. Main Street

Woodstown, N.J.

Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

$6 – $15, free for children 5 and under

Woodstown, N.J.’s annual Candlelight Tour has been going on for the last 42 years. The historic town was settled in 1720 and counts MMA fighter Tara LaRosa and the late painter Everett Shinn among its more famous past residents. The tour includes homes, businesses and churches decorated for the season, an annual craft fair at Borough Hall and carolers and other live performers. Proceeds go to the Pilesgrove-Woodstown Historical Society.

Holiday Open House

Rockwood Mansion Park And Museum

4651 Washington St. Extension

Wilmington, Del.

Friday, Dec. 6; Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

The historic Rockwood Mansion was originally built by Quaker banker Joseph Shipley in the 1850s, but the Bringhurst family are the ones who enjoyed it during the early part of the 20th century. They probably threw some lavish holiday parties, and Rockwood continues that tradition today. Their holiday open house is a family-friendly affair that includes food trucks, arts and crafts, photo ops with Santa, live performances from local choirs and dance troupes, a light display, and a tour. And it’s all free, with food and drink for purchase. Free parking and a free shuttle are available from Rockwood Office Park (500 Carr Rd.) in North Wilmington.

Grow Up Great: Jams For Junior Jawns

The Kimmel Center for The Performing Arts

300 S. Broad St.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.

Free

Need to find an activity for kids hopped up on holiday anticipation? The Kimmel Center offers a place for them to tap into their creative energies with the help of local artist M’Balia Singley. Singley leads kids in singing, dancing and other musical theater arts for an interactive hour. Though the event is geared toward younger children, there’s no specific age requirement or restriction and no prior registration is needed. This is one of a monthly series of children’s free events offered at the Kimmel.

2019 Chestnut Hill Holiday House Tour

Check-in: St. Joseph’s Hall, Chestnut Hill College

9601 Germantown Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$45-50

Holiday house tours around the city showcase the beauty and variety of Philadelphia’s housing architecture. In Chestnut Hill, historic homes proliferate, and five homeowners have opened their houses up to the public for this year’s holiday tour. The homes are decorated for the season so you may even get some ideas for your own home, whether it’s modest or a mansion. The tour includes refreshments and music at each stop. You can either drive yourself to each location or take advantage of the free shuttle. One of those stops is at Chestnut Hill College, where a selection of Princess Grace Of Monaco artifacts is on display, courtesy of the East Falls Historical Society. If you’re hungry after the tour concludes, discounts are offered by more than 20 stores and restaurants on Germantown Ave. for tour participants. Proceeds go to the Chestnut Hill Community Association.

Borough of Perkasie Tree-Lighting Ceremony

7th and Market St.

Perkasie, Pa.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Free

The borough of Perkasie’s annual tree-lighting, which began in 1909, bills itself as the oldest in the Delaware Valley. Without any credible evidence to the contrary, we’re going to take them at their word. The whole town is involved in the celebration which includes horse and carriage rides, refreshments for purchase, a performance by AcroDynamics, a roving barbershop quartet, and live store window displays. Area churches are decorated for the season and will provide hot cocoa and cookies, while the Perkasie Electric Department hosts a nostalgic holiday train display. The tree-lighting ceremony includes singers, a “Nutcracker” excerpt and an appearance by the hardest-working man of the season, Santa, who will have a scheduled photo op. Any child who brings a can of non-perishable food will be entered into a drawing that gives them a chance to flip the switch to officially light up the tree.

Community Craft and Art Fair

Asian Arts Initiative

1219 Vine St.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 12 – 4 p.m.

Free

If you’re still trying to find that perfect Christmas, Hanukah, or Kwanzaa gift, the Asian Arts Initiative is hosting an event where you are certain to find something unique. Their annual craft fair includes items created in their Youth Arts Workshop, a year-round program for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, providing arts education and a safe space for young people. Other participating vendors include Natasha Zeta, Love Lola Knits, Sour Tiger and more.

Phoebe Robinson

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.

$30 – $40

Comedian, actress, writer, cultural observer and New York Times best-selling author, Phoebe Robinson is bringing her forthright brand of comedy to Philly this weekend. Her popular WNYC Studios podcast-turned-TV show “Two Dope Queens” with co-creator and co-host Jessica Williams, aired on HBO, and her new podcast, “Sooo Many White Guys” is available now. As an author, Williams has penned two books including the bestseller “You Can’t Touch My Hair And Other Things I Still Have To Explain” and her latest, “Everything’s Trash But It’s OK.” Like fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, Robinson is unafraid to mine her personal life or the vagaries of pop culture to inform her work.