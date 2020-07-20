Chambersburg postal workers refuse to wear masks, and the state can’t do anything about it

At least two workers at the U.S. Post Office in Chambersburg have refused to wear face masks, in defiance of state Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s order requiring masks in businesses and public places. The state can’t enforce that order because the post office is a federal entity.

Face masks help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to national and worldwide health organizations. The virus has sickened more than 100,000 Pennsylvanians and killed more than 7,000.

Masks are required in public spaces, and the commonwealth has the authority to cite people who aren’t wearing them, said health department spokesman Nate Wardle.

“Businesses would be in violation of the Secretary of Health’s universal face covering order and business safety order if employees are not wearing masks,” Wardle said in an email. “The Secretary’s order was issued pursuant to the authority granted to her under the law, and it has the force and effect of law.”

However, Wardle said, that authority stops at the doors of post offices.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman Ray Diautolo said post offices are not required to follow state orders, but the postal service has made a “voluntary decision to align with local and state ordinances” during the pandemic.

“We are therefore requiring our employees to wear face coverings in locations with such ordinances and we are placing signage on the doors of our lobbies for customers to see that we are requiring social distancing and that a form of face covering should be worn by postal customers while they are in our retail lobbies,” Daiutolo said.

Daiutolo said the local manager in Chambersburg was addressing the issue with employees who weren’t wearing masks. However, a postal clerk and another post office worker were not wearing masks while in close proximity to customers and other employees during a reporter’s visit to the post office Wednesday.

The situation in Chambersburg got attention when resident Skyla Burrell stopped in to mail a package for her 70-year-old mother, who is in a higher-risk group for being seriously affected by the virus.

Burrell, a professional blues musician, has canceled tours and shows because of COVID-19, and said she is eager to get back to work. However, that can’t happen until people get serious about stopping the spread of the coronavirus, she said.

Burrell was surprised to see a customer and a clerk not wearing masks, and when she asked the clerk if he was concerned about getting sick or spreading the virus to someone else, she was stunned by his reply.

“He said, well, you could get hit by a bus when you walk out the door,” Burrell said.

When she posted on Facebook about her experience, Burrell said she was attacked by people who see masks as a sign of political affiliation rather than concern for health.

“It’s really baffling that the simplest thing that could save us all is a political issue,” Burrell said.

Science supports the idea that masks, while not perfect, can significantly reduce the spread of disease such as the coronavirus. Mask wearing could lead to “a large reduction in risk of infection,” according to a meta-analysis of 172 observational studies published in The Lancet, a peer reviewed medical journal. A recent CDC study shows masks were 100 percent effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 at a hair salon where two workers had the virus.