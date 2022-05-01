Central High School’s new president makes history

‘Through our leadership profile, we were looking for an equity-centered leader who can communicate effectively across different stakeholders and understand the importance of the student and teacher community at Central,” said assistant superintendent Ted Domers, who led the search process.

“Kate checked all of the boxes,” Domers said. “She’s a strategic leader who has a deep passion and commitment to social justice and she’s able to connect with different stakeholder groups. She’s the best candidate and perfect person for Central.”

Neil Deegan, president of the Associated Alumni of Central High School, said alumni is ready to work with Davis.

“Our alumni community will stand ready to support our next president in strengthening Central and making sure it is a diverse, welcoming academic community that continues to prepare the next generation of creators and leaders,” Deegan said in a statement.

A native of Mount Airy, Davis became an educator in 2009. Prior to becoming a principal at Henry, she served as co-principal at Warren G. Harding Middle School, a fellow at Cayuga Elementary School and as a teacher and assistant principal in New York City schools.

At Henry, Davis led academic gains, diversified school faculty, garnered grants for arts and school facilities and maintained open communications with stakeholders.

Davis attended Henry as a student before matriculating to Central. She has an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a graduate degree from Pace University.

“C.W. Henry is one of the best K-8 schools in the city,” Davis said. “We have an incredible staff, many of them have been at Henry for the majority of their careers.

“I’m proud that Henry supports the work of teachers, honors student voices and increases the diversity of our staff and teaching population,” Davis said.

“It’s been an honor for me to lead the school alongside the support of Mount Airy and the parent and student communities,” Davis added. “I’ll stay connected with them. It’s important for me to make sure that I’m visiting and supporting them.”

Davis, who has never led a high school before, said her background as an educator has prepared her for her role at Central.