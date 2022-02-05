Cashless tolls pilot coming to the Atlantic City Expressway

The cashless operation should be in place by May 2025 and could be a precursor to cashless tolls on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike, since the request for proposals is also asking for a quote to add cashless tolling to those highways.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike was converted to cashless tolls in March 2020, one year earlier than expected, but has not completely removed all the collection booths. The Delaware River Port Authority, which manages most of the bridges into Philadelphia, said it is not considering a move to completely cashless tolls at this point.

Proposals for the Atlantic City Expressway conversion are due in mid-March. A contract is expected to be awarded in July.