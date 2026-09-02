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It has been six months since Alfonso Q. Llano Jr. officially took the reins as the state-appointed leader of the Camden City School District. As classes begin Thursday, he will get a full academic year to implement his vision for the district.

“We want to be a positive place that we can build great relationships,” he said. “I’m looking to observe that in action, see it real time, and then work from there to make it an even more wonderful place to accept all of our families.”

Llano spoke with WHYY News during the district’s Back-to-School Enrollment Extravaganza in August. He was appointed as the state superintendent of schools for the district last January by the New Jersey Board of Education. He was welcomed with open arms by city officials ahead of his March 1 start date.

In May, the district’s entire central office received pink slips, as Llano pursued a restructuring that he said is designed to better support schools.

“We’re really a school-based support network where we’re going out to the community, we’re going out to schools to provide what they need to help them do the best that they can with their families,” he said.

Front office adjustments include a data team to help leaders make decisions in real time, a community engagement team to help build relationships and a new business administrator to examine finances.

“[We] got rid of the silos, connected every networking department to be really focused on student outcomes, student achievement, and developing relationships with our families,” Llano said.

The district is still grappling from the crippling effects of deep budget cuts announced in the middle of last year because of a $91 million deficit that saw 289 jobs cut, including teachers, behavioral specialists and attendance officers.

But teachers have a better handle on what to expect this year, according to Pamela K. Clark, president of the Camden Education Association. That includes a new curriculum that teachers need to learn.

“As long as we get the training and the professional development, then we should be fine,” Clark said. “I’m looking for the partnership with [New Jersey Education Association] to come in and do some professional developments.”