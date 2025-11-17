Millions of gallons of raw sewage spill into Camden County’s waterways each year

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Raw sewage and polluted stormwater spilled into Camden County’s local waterways 76 days a year on average over the previous eight years, according to a new report.

That means local rivers are unsafe to kayak or fish in for more than half of each year, estimates the Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center.

The lower Delaware River and Cooper River have been most impacted, according to the study, which analyzed combined sewer overflow days between 2016 and 2024.

Sewer authorities in Camden County don’t track the amount of sewage and stormwater released each year. However, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection provides an estimated baseline of 900 million gallons of total combined sewage overflow released by municipalities in Camden and Gloucester City.

“Combined sewer overflows carry all kinds of nasty bacteria, parasites and viruses,” said Luke Adams, a clean water associate of the Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center, which published the report. “Our ability to use our waterways shouldn’t be held hostage by the threat of pollution every time it rains.”