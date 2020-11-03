By bike, by car, by trolley: Free and discounted rides for Philly voters on Election Day

Uber acknowledged in a press release that it is “uniquely positioned to help move people to the polls.”

In 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. To help ease that transportation burden, Uber is offering riders 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips.

Voters interested in biking to the polls can take advantage of $1 day passes offered by Indego, Philly’s official bike share program. Riders can use promo code VOTE2020 on Election Day.

This Election Day, we want to provide everyone with an affordable way to get to, or near, their polling place. Enter promo VOTE2020 at https://t.co/DSf2PrWiNg to buy a Day Pass on November 3rd for $1. *Fees apply for rides longer than 30 min or for accessing an electric bike. pic.twitter.com/lHSf0bdT5Z — Indego (@RideIndego) October 29, 2020

Voters can also catch a free trolly ride to their drop box or polling site via the “Voter Express.” The quintessentially Philly endeavor is a collaboration between AFL-CIO, Philadelphia Building Trades and Live Nation.

“We are all doing our part to encourage residents across the region to get out and vote,” Michael Barnes, president of IATSE Local 8, said in a statement.

Mask-wearing and other safety measures will be implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Residents can check out the Voter Express’ route map online.

POWER, a nonprofit that works with faith communities in Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania, will be offering free rides to ballot drop boxes and polling locations on Tuesday. Interested voters can call 1-844-769-3788.

“Our voter engagement work is crucial in ensuring that our Black and Brown communities are seen and heard!” POWER wrote on its website. “We’re speaking with OUR people about what freedom could and should look like. Our votes, our voices, and the push to reclaim our power brings us closer to that reality.”