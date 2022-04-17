The money will be used to expand the “Straight … to Treatment” program, which allows people to walk into police departments in five towns and receive free help in overcoming substance abuse. The departments are in Burlington city, Evesham, Mount Holly, Pemberton and Bordentown Township.

It will also ensure that the Operation Helping Hand program will be in place without interruption for the next three years. The initiative allows police officers throughout the county to refer anyone they encounter – someone who had an overdose, someone arrested for a nonviolent crime driven by substance abuse or anyone they know who is struggling with addiction – to an on-call recovery coach, who can offer support and services.

The grant will allow Operation Helping Hand to be expanded to the Burlington County Jail, to provide support to those incarcerated and after their release.