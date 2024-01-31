Bucks County’s 911 dispatch system up and running after 9-day outage from cyber attack

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Bucks County’s 911 dispatch system is back up and running after a nine-day outage that stemmed from a cybersecurity incident.

The county’s Department of Emergency Communications announced it restored the core functionality of its computer-aided systems Tuesday afternoon following the January 21 attack.

County officials say they have determined the ransomware group Akira was involved in the 911 communication center outage.

Dispatchers in the interim relied on backup systems to document and dispatch calls for service. However, officials say at no point were 911 call taking abilities interrupted.

As of Tuesday, a timeline for full restoration had not been established, officials said.