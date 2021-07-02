Two Pennsylvania state senators plan to introduce legislation that would require all future non-prosecution agreements to be in writing in order to be enforceable.

The legislation from State Senators Lisa Baker and Steve Santarsiero would come after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Bill Cosby’s criminal convictions for aggravated sexual assault.

Self-incriminating testimony from a previous civil lawsuit was used to bring Cosby to trial. However, that testimony was given after then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor made a public announcement that Cosby would not face any criminal charges.