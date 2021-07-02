Cosby’s release outrages survivors, advocates. But they say not all justice has been lost

That legal issue grew from a decision made by former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor. In 2005, Castor put out a press release announcing his decision not to charge Cosby criminally. Afterwards, Constand sued Cosby in civil court, landing a $3.38 million settlement. The entertainer’s testimony during that civil case would ultimately lead to the 2015 charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Subsequent district attorneys, including the current top prosecutor in Montgomery County, Kevin Steele, argued that Castor’s promise was not binding, and sought to use Cosby’s incriminating statements against him. However, six of seven Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices ultimately disagreed, saying Cosby’s due process rights were violated.

Storm blames Castor for declining to prosecute the famous entertainer in the first place, and hopes that it sends a signal to prosecutors now not to miss an opportunity for justice.

“Bruce Castor made an egregious decision,” she said. “I hope that bad decision results in prosecutors making better decisions.”

Constand, in a statement released with her attorneys, echoed that sentiment.

“We were not consulted or asked our thoughts by Mr. Castor” at the time of his decision not to charge, they wrote, calling the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision “disappointing.”

They also said they fear a chilling effect, a “concern … that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault from reporting or participating in the prosecution of an assailant.”

Such prosecutions are already rare. Around two-thirds of sexual assault victims never report their allegations to police, and fewer than 3% of all sexual assaults lead to a felony conviction, according to RAINN.

“We’ve long known that the American judicial system is not the place where sexual assault victims can experience justice,” said Salamishah Tillet, founder of A Long Walk Home, which advocates to end violence against girls and women. She said the outcome of the case changed, but popular understanding of what happened has not.

“In the court of public opinion, I think people still feel Cosby is guilty,” said Tillet, who knows some of the women who accused Cosby of assault.