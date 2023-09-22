Escaped Missouri inmate on the run since June captured in Chester County, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An “armed and dangerous” inmate who escaped a jail in Barry County, Missouri earlier this summer was arrested on Thursday in Avondale, Pennsylvania.

Action News has confirmed that Mario Che-Tiul was arrested by US Marshals and taken to the Chester County Prison, the same facility Danelo Cavalcante broke out of on August 31.

Che-Tiul, who was being held on felony child molestation charges, broke out of the Barry County Jail on the evening of June 1.