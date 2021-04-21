Relief for child sex abuse survivors revived in Pa. Senate after Wolf administration error

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A key state Senate committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation to temporarily allow survivors of decades-old child sexual abuse to sue their perpetrators, an alternative path to justice after a Wolf administration error derailed a previous effort.

The 11-3 vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee positions the bill for a historic floor debate as early as next week, a win for survivors and their advocates who have been pushing for it since the child sexual abuse cover-up scandal that enveloped the Catholic Church in the early 2000s.

In bringing the bill to a vote Wednesday, the committee’s chair, Sen. Lisa Baker (R., Luzerne), acknowledged long-standing objections by some Republican colleagues in the chamber who believe that such a change can only legally be made by amending the state constitution, a lengthy and time-consuming process.

But she noted that the legislature had already gone down that path — one that was set to end with voters weighing in on the question in the May primary — only to be thwarted by a “colossal failure” by the Department of State.

“If you believe as strongly as I do that abuse victims have been denied a fair remedy for far too long, then we are obligated to attempt every avenue to deliver a just result,” she said, adding that she too once believed that amending the state constitution was the only correct way to make the change.

But she added: “When all is said and done, I intend to be able to look the victims in the eye and look myself in the mirror of my own conscience.”