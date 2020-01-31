Want to get a spot in Philly’s 10-mile race along the city’s central corridor?

You’ll have the chance starting Saturday when the Broad Street Run lottery system opens for the May 3 event. Roughly 50,000 people apply each year for one of 40,000 bibs.

The lottery stays open for two weeks and ends February 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Set your reminders now—the Blue Cross Broad Street Run lottery opens tomorrow! ⏰ — IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) January 31, 2020

Individual registration fees are $57 this year. There’s no age requirement for the race (the youngest participant to finish in 2018 was 7 years old) — but all runners should be able to run a sub-15 minute mile so the street can promptly be reopened post-event.

The good news for BSR-diehards: If you’ve raced at least 10 Broad Street Runs in the past — consecutively or non-consecutively — you’re guaranteed a spot automatically.

If you’re interested in running as a team with friends, family or co-workers (at least three to five pals) — the event offers a limited number of team spots on a first-come, first-served basis. Team entry fees vary between club fees of $300 to corporate fees of $350.

If you don’t get a bib through the lottery — don’t fret! Running the race through a charity is also an option, all you have to do is raise money for the organizations through sponsorships. You can check the nonprofits American Cancer Society, American Association of Cancer Research, The Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style and Back on My Feet and see if they have any availability.

Don’t have an interest in running but want in on the fun? Volunteering with the race is always an option. You’ll get the chance to pep up the runners during grueling moments or be a much-beloved water station volunteer. You can reach out to the volunteer coordinator for more info at volunteers@broadstreetrun.com.