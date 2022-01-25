Broad Street Run to return to Philadelphia in May

Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run — canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 — will soon return to its traditional time slot: the first Sunday in May.

Officials announced the 2022 date for the 10-miler, now in its 42nd year, on Monday.

COVID-19 concerns pushed last year’s race to October, with an estimated 17,000 in-person participants and another 1,500 people competing virtually.