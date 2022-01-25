Broad Street Run to return to Philadelphia in May
Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run — canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 — will soon return to its traditional time slot: the first Sunday in May.
Officials announced the 2022 date for the 10-miler, now in its 42nd year, on Monday.
COVID-19 concerns pushed last year’s race to October, with an estimated 17,000 in-person participants and another 1,500 people competing virtually.
📣 @IBX and @PhilaParkandRec are excited to bring back the Blue Cross Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Race registration will open in early February. Please stay tuned more details! #BCBSR22 pic.twitter.com/GB81pb1571
— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) January 24, 2022
All in-person runners last fall were required to show proof of vaccination. Cheer zones were also suspended as a COVID safety precaution. Officials have not detailed what, if any, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place for the spring race.
Outside of the canceled 2020 race, the Broad Street Run has ushered in upwards of 40,000 competitors every year since 1980.
Registration will open on a yet-to-be-announced date in early February.
