Broad Street Run to return to Philadelphia in May

Broad Street Race participants are pictured running in the rain

Runners head into the final mile near the Navy Yard on South Broad Street during the 2019 Broad Street Run. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run — canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 — will soon return to its traditional time slot: the first Sunday in May.

Officials announced the 2022 date for the 10-miler, now in its 42nd year, on Monday.

COVID-19 concerns pushed last year’s race to October, with an estimated 17,000 in-person participants and another 1,500 people competing virtually.

Related Content

All in-person runners last fall were required to show proof of vaccination. Cheer zones were also suspended as a COVID safety precaution. Officials have not detailed what, if any, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place for the spring race.

Outside of the canceled 2020 race, the Broad Street Run has ushered in upwards of 40,000 competitors every year since 1980.

Registration will open on a yet-to-be-announced date in early February.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate