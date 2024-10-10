From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BVSPCA) in West Chester accepted 30 cats and kittens from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton’s siege on the Sunshine State.

“This is just a first step in our response to the storm,” BVSPCA spokesperson Sara Smith said. “We’re hoping to be able to do more.”

Many shelters across the South Atlantic are lasering in on sustained recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Brandywine Valley SPCA has stepped up to fill the gap and help shelters in the path of the storm. The affected animals arrived Wednesday — just ahead of Milton’s arrival on Florida’s Gulf Coast. They’re now up for adoption.

“Moving these pets out of that area that were already available for adoption and are now looking for homes really allows those shelters there to focus on that and emergency response right now,” Smith said.