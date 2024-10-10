Brandywine Valley SPCA rescued 30 cats from Hurricane Milton’s path. The feline friends are up for adoption
The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees through Oct. 16 for adult cats and dogs to make room for the Hurricane Milton-affected cats.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BVSPCA) in West Chester accepted 30 cats and kittens from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton’s siege on the Sunshine State.
“This is just a first step in our response to the storm,” BVSPCA spokesperson Sara Smith said. “We’re hoping to be able to do more.”
Many shelters across the South Atlantic are lasering in on sustained recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Brandywine Valley SPCA has stepped up to fill the gap and help shelters in the path of the storm. The affected animals arrived Wednesday — just ahead of Milton’s arrival on Florida’s Gulf Coast. They’re now up for adoption.
“Moving these pets out of that area that were already available for adoption and are now looking for homes really allows those shelters there to focus on that and emergency response right now,” Smith said.
To make room for the endeavor, the animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for large adult pets through Oct. 16.
The adoption fee waiver also applies to all of its campuses and affiliated shelters in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“We all want the best for the animals,” Smith said. “So when disaster strikes, we all jump in to help each other out. The Brandywine Valley SPCA is grateful to the community that we have here in our region that supports us to be able to welcome in larger movements of animals.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.