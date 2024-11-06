What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Voters warmly welcomed incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey on his way to cast his ballot at Scranton High School Tuesday morning as he greeted volunteers.

“I will say this: People in this region have been very supportive of me for a long time and I’m grateful for that,” the three-term senator told WHYY News as he walked into the polling site.

A Scranton native and son of former Gov. Bob Casey Sr., Bob Casey had dozens of supporters cheering, “Casey country!” as the senator, his wife Terese and family approached.

“They’ve been supporting me, they supported my father before me,” said Casey as he explained he hopes that support will win him a fourth term in the U.S. Senate. “We were blessed, blessed to have that support and I got a couple more hours to keep earning that support.”

Outside the school, Casey supporters blasted music, waved signs, cheered and shouted.

Scranton native Mari Donnelly said the Casey family is well known by many in the area. She shared that her mother was a Republican voter but switched parties to vote for Casey Senior. Donnelly admitted she was afraid that the legacy would end if Republican opponent David McCormick wins Tuesday night’s election.

“I’m scared all the way around but this is Casey Country,” Donnelly said. “We love him and wish the best.”

Canvass for Casey

Adam Craine is one of many out-of-state volunteers who traveled from other blue regions in hopes of helping sway Pennsylvania voters toward a Democratic party victory.

“We canvassed for the laborers and some of the IBEW guys yesterday and went door to door,” said Craine, who traveled from his home state of Maryland in hopes of getting votes in Scranton.

“So what I learned coming out here is that what you hear, what was interesting to me is that when I went door to door and we canvassed for three days, getting the vote out when you talk to the voters, it’s a big disconnect,” said Craine, who claims that many voters he talked to were fired up after recent comments made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“What I learned from talking to the voters, the Democratic voters were fired at the base,” Craine said. “The union guys are voting for Harris and Casey because they know that Trump and the Republicans are screwing over the working man.”

“Casey is for the working man,” Craine yelled as the senator walked by.

The Black vote

Glenys Johns was born and raised in the city of Scranton and founded The Black Scranton Project.

Johns said she feels rejuvenated this election with a Black woman presidential candidate and enjoyed John Legend in Scranton last weekend to garner support for Harris and Casey, “So it was an incredible moment for our city for Black voters, for Black residents here, local history and national history,” Johns said.

Johns said Black residents make up a small portion of the population.

“There’s a lot at stake on the ballot and I think in this city it’s really, really hard for us to be represented fully because we’re only 5% of the population,” but believes Casey has been an ally and said he invited her to the state capitol to honor Black leaders. “Casey has been someone who has seen the work I’ve been doing when no one else has seen the work I’m doing.”

Johns says she believes that Harris will be a real game changer for Black people in her community.

“So when we have a historic moment, like Kamala, I think we do really need to show up because she’s someone that’s going to see us and make sure that we’re not going to keep being discriminated against,” Johns said.

“We’re not going to keep facing a lot of these biases and like, we’ll make our way to an equitable space,” Johns said. “I think that’s what the city needs a lot.”

Scranton school board president Ty Holmes was also on hand to cast his ballot for Casey.

“I had conversations with my grandparents and they remember not having the right to vote,” said Holmes, who reiterated the importance for him and other Black men to vote in this election.

“I always tell people I’m not going to try to sway you. I’ll have a basic conversation with you and debate the facts,” Holmes said. “I lived through the ‘80s when the Central Park Five incident happened. I remember what he (Trump) did; my father was a police officer who reminded me about being cautious and careful. And I tell people you can’t come back from something like that.”

“I always say to men of color, do your due diligence, do your work, research,” Holmes said. “Truly, if you can come back and say this is the best candidate for yourself while I will say ‘OK, you’re free to make your choice.’”