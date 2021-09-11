September 11, 2001 is a day many Americans will never forget. But South Jersey photojournalist and educator Velvet McNeil remembers it in a different way.

McNeil was visiting her hometown of New York City when the twin towers came down. She was supposed to fly to Detroit that morning, but headed to ground zero instead. Arriving around noon, camera in hand, she spent 10 hours just blocks away from the tragedy, snapping shots of what she saw. Now her images are part of an exhibition.

Velvet McNeil is with us, taking us all back to where she was on 9/11:

—

My sister, she got married two days before, and my brother-in-law woke me up and said, “You cannot go home today,” because originally I was supposed to be flying home that morning at 11:00 AM. So I was like, “What do you mean I can’t go home?” And I remember coming out into the open space and seeing a big screen TV. And as I was standing there, a second tower hit. Now I’m on the island of Manhattan, uptown. You can hear the sirens, you can hear everything like going by really fast. And I told my sister I’m going downtown. So I grabbed my camera and my film and I went downtown.

And that’s a journalistic instinct. Right? You go towards the tragedy. And so how did you get there?

I believe I rode the train down as far as it went, and then I walked the rest of the way. That year, in 2001, I started the year off working in New Jersey at the Courier-Post. So I had my press pass.