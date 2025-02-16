From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Friday, the New Yorker magazine turns 100 years old. One of the cartoonists that contributed to the magazine’s legendary cosmopolitan style is now on view at the Brandywine Museum in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

Barbara Shermund was a 26-year-old San Francisco native who’d just moved to New York City’s Manhattan neighborhood when she started drawing for the New Yorker shortly after it launched on Feb. 1, 1925. She started out doodling marginalia and went on to make nine cover illustrations and about 600 cartoons over 19 years.

Shermund embodied the liberated flapper girl of the 1920s in both her cartoons and her life. Her work mostly features women navigating the world with sarcastic wit and chic fashion.

The languid figures in long skinny dresses with sharp heels and cloche hats are often celebrated for their bad behaviors: A woman next to a Model A asks the car salesman, “Could I get out of a jam with this?”

Two women talking over drinks at a bar: “I do say I’ll never marry—though, somehow, I’ve always wanted to be a widow.”