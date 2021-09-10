In New York 20 years on, O’Hara’s honors 9/11 and first responders

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

For many Americans, 9/11 is a distinct marker in their lives. Like the central notch on a timeline, there is “before 9/11” and there is “after 9/11.”

It’s the same for O’Hara’s Restaurant and Pub. Before 9/11, the Irish pub mostly served professionals working nearby and the local firehouse next door. Now, 20 years on, O’Hara’s has become, in part, a place to remember Sept. 11, 2001, and honor first responders.

Mike Keane, the restaurant’s owner, was at O’Hara’s when the attacks occurred. He was getting ready for the day when the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower. O’Hara’s is just two blocks down the street, but the South Tower blocked his view of the North. He couldn’t see what had happened, and neither could the office workers who had been evacuated from the building.

“They came in at 8:30 in the morning. The bar was full,” said Keane. “Everybody was having a few drinks, thinking they were going to be out of work for a couple of hours.”

Office workers often came to the bar for a drink during regular fire alarms and evacuations. No one quite grasped the magnitude of what had happened until they watched the second plane hit the South Tower on the bar’s TV. Keane evacuated the customers. Just as he and his staff were about to leave, the North Tower fell.

“It was like a bomb went off in there, with the dust and debris,” Keane said. “We thought this place was coming down.”

O’Hara’s didn’t collapse, but it was in bad shape.

“A buddy of mine brought me down the next day,” Keane said. “It was just, you know, it looked like one of the scenes from a war movie where you just see buildings that have been blown up.”

It was almost eight months before O’Hara’s reopened, and many years before business was fully back to normal. The 9/11 Museum and Memorial opened in 2011 and brought a steady flow of tourists to the area. Overnight, O’Hara’s went from doing OK to having thousands of tourists lined up across the street.

Tour guides and museum workers specifically send visitors to O’Hara’s. Keane thinks people want to hear from somebody who was there that day, and O’Hara’s is one of the few places in the area that survived 9/11 and is still around. If visitors ask and Keane has some time to spare, he’ll tell them about feeling his restaurant shake when the towers fell, the dust that blacked out the sun, and searching for survivors under hot dog carts.

When he’s busy — he has a bar to run, after all — he hands over an enormous scrapbook full of pictures, newspaper clippings, and letters he’s collected from 9/11 instead. The scrapbook, sometimes called “The Book,” lives at the bar, and people know to ask for it.

Keane started the collection after O’Hara’s reopened. As more customers asked questions about that day, he added to it. He said he regularly passes it around to 20 or more people a day.

Anna and Josh Malin of Philadelphia flipped through the book on a recent visit to O’Hara’s. They were in New York with a group of friends, and stopped there when someone in the group mentioned a firemen’s bar nearby.

“It’s not letting people forget,” Anna Malin said. “I love that they put this together. It keeps people’s legacies — it keeps people’s memories alive, and that’s important.”

In one photo, a younger Keane in a yellow construction hat is standing on the roof of O’Hara’s, five stories up. In the background, a pile of debris in the street rises above the edge of the building and far above Keane’s head. In another, a firefighter rides a motorcycle through the dust and debris on Broadway.