More than 1,000 Black educators met in Philadelphia this past weekend for the eighth annual Black Men in Education Convening.

The event, hosted by the Center for Black Educator Development, focused on addressing the nationwide shortage of Black teachers while preparing for the future of education in the era of emerging technology.

The three-day conference featured seven panels and over 70 breakout sessions on topics ranging from mental health to preparing for the involvement of artificial intelligence in education.

Founder and CEO Sharif El-Mekki said the conference brings together every generation and is meant to create a community that “allows us and empowers us in a way that is most conducive for student outcomes.”