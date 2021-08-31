Black marketplace moves from Camden to Glassboro, its ‘vibe of the tribe’ intact

Midway through the grand opening of the Mask Melanin Market at its new location in Glassboro, Tawanda “Wawa” Jones was glowing.

She had already become emotional while addressing the crowd, thanking her partner in the venture, restaurateur Marcus Lewis; saluting the 68 vendors present for being “innovative” and “resilient;” and praising God for the opportunity.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Jones, founder of the market and the Camden Sophisticated Sisters drill team. “I feel replenished, rejuvenated, refreshed!”

By the time the Sunday event ended at 8 p.m., several hundred shoppers had browsed the market’s wares, from skin and hair care products to henna tattoos; feasted on tacos, barbecued ribs, natural fruit juices, and gourmet cupcakes; and enjoyed hours of live music.

The market closed with a joyful dance party — and with Jones and Lewis considering expanding the market’s operation to two, three, or even four days a week.

“We’re going to recreate our very own Tulsa,” said Jones, referencing the Black Wall Street in that Oklahoma City destroyed by white supremacists a century ago.

‘Why so many hurdles?’

The road to Glassboro had been a bumpy one.

Jones’ market, meant to showcase Black entrepreneurs, got its start on Broadway in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood one year ago. Since then, the market has set up shop at four different locations in the city: after Broadway came Wiggins Park on the waterfront; then Cooper’s Poynt Park; and finally, a North Camden location at Delaware Avenue and Elm Street.

Always, there were issues — from residents’ complaints about parking on Broadway to conflicts with planned events near the waterfront. For Jones, the journey harkened back to her decades of struggle to find a place for her drill team to practice in Camden, even after it had achieved national recognition by performing on shows like “Dancing with the Stars.”

When a mutual acquaintance introduced Jones to Lewis — who owns the By Land or Sea LLC restaurant on Delsea Drive that now shares its large lot with the market — it was “a perfect match,” said Lewis. Originally from Camden, Lewis said he had experienced frustration in the past as one of a few Black business owners in Glassboro, and though he was happy to partner with Jones, he found it “very hurtful” that Jones couldn’t keep the market in their native city.