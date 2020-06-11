Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

A group of clergy, health care professionals and city leaders came together online Wednesday evening to discuss how the coronavirus is affecting Philadelphia’s communities of color, and solutions for moving forward.

Organized by Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, Forum Philly and the Pennsylvania Progressive Baptist Alliance, the webinar brought together experts working at the forefront of the city’s response to COVID-19 and spoke to the devastating impact the disease is having on Black residents in terms of physical health, mental wellness and resources.

“It’s important to frame this issue in a narrative that is rooted in structural racism,” said Dr. Sharrelle Barber, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University. “We must name racism as a cause of poor health, because how we name a problem is inextricable from how we solve it,” she said, quoting former New York City commissioner of health Mary Bassett, who now is a professor at Harvard University.

Doctors and clinicians spoke of the disproportionately high rates of infection and death in Philadelphia’s predominantly Black neighborhoods, where rates of COVID-19 are 23 percent higher than in the city overall. They also spoke of the mounting impacts of job loss, social isolation and uncertainty.

“I’ve seen a lot of my clients have increased anxiety, and even those persons who have not ever experienced anxiety are now at a higher sense of anxiety,” said Rev. Ann Colley, a minister and therapist.

“It’s going to be very important that we put a substantial amount of resources behind mental health in organizations and associations that are culturally competent,” Colley said to map a way forward for communities of color struggling under months of dealing with the virus.

In the meantime, she stressed exercise, limiting time spent looking at news and social media, and maintaining regular relationships.

“Social distancing does not mean social isolation,” Colley said.