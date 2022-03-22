In visit, Biden will thank Polish leader for refugee efforts

Biden added the stop to his critical trip to Brussels this week for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. On Monday, European leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom spoke for about an hour, discussing “Russia’s brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians, the White House said. They also reviewed recent diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine’s effort to reach a ceasefire. Paski said she though the leaders would continue to be in touch routinely on the conflict.

She said the White House also remained in touch with Ukrainian officials.

”We convey we support any diplomatic effort,” but the role the U.S. can play is through a broad range of military assistance and economic sanctions levied against Russia, she said.

Biden will not travel to Ukraine. “We have not explored that option,” Psaki said. Aside from the massive security concerns sending Biden into a warzone, the president felt he could make a more “effective and impactful” trip by meeting with other NATO leaders on how to help Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while in Poland this month, briefly crossed into neighboring Ukraine in a show of solidarity alongside that country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. Poland has been one of the most vocal countries in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine largely has united the U.S. and NATO and European allies, as well as allies in Asia and elsewhere. The United States and European governments see Moscow’s military aggression as a threat to their security and strategic interests.

Biden and NATO have said repeatedly that while the U.S. and NATO will provide weapons and other defensive support to non-NATO member Ukraine, they are determined to avoid any escalation on behalf of Kyiv that risks a broader war with Russia.

The Pentagon on March 9 rejected a Polish proposal for providing Ukraine with MiG fighter jets via a NATO air base, saying allied efforts against the Russian invasion should focus on more useful weaponry and that the MiG transfer with a U.S. and NATO connection would run a “high risk” of escalating the war.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for the U.S. to provide his military with more aircraft and advanced air-defense systems. NATO and the United States have rejected his appeals to establish a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine to suppress Russian air power, saying it would put Western forces in direct conflict with Russian ones.