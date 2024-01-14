Biden makes pitch for reelection to Lehigh Valley small business owners

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Joe Biden made his 21st trip to Pennsylvania Friday, proclaiming the success of “Bidenomics” and his Investing in America plan. It was also his second visit to the Lehigh Valley, the first of which was in 2021 when he toured the Mack Trucks plant in Macungie.

During that trip, Biden pushed a “made in America” narrative vowing to invest in domestic companies and jobs.

“If you give American workers just a chance, a fighting chance, there’s nothing they won’t do,” he said at the time.

Two years later, Biden is claiming victory, arguing that his Investing in America plan is providing results, taking his case to the Lehigh Valley.

Air Force One touched down at the Lehigh Valley International Airport shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. The president was greeted by Senator Bob Casey, Governor Josh Shapiro and Allentown Mayor Matthew Tuerk.

Biden and his entourage immediately got into the waiting motorcade and proceeded directly to Emmaus, a small town bordering Allentown, via closed major motorways, including I-78. Hundreds of supporters and other observers lined the streets of Emmaus as the president pulled into town. An occasional opponent could be seen holding a thumb down or yelling for Biden to “go home.”

In the downtown area, he visited several small businesses, including Emmaus Run Inn, a running store that sells sneakers; South Mountain Bicycle; and Nowhere Coffee. In each shop, Biden bantered with owners in his affable campaign style, making jokes and small talk.

“I’m Joe Biden and I work for the government and the Senate,” he said as he entered Nowhere Coffee. There the president opted for a smoothie over a coffee and paid in cash. Governor Shapiro then started to introduce him to other local business owners strategically placed at the tables who had been waiting for at least an hour for their chance to meet the president.

The White House is pointing to 16 million new business applications — including a record-breaking 5.5 million last year — as evidence the economy has turned around since the pandemic and the last administration.

After the Emmaus business tour, Biden stopped by an Allentown fire station, delivering coffee and pastries picked up from Nowhere Coffee.

Biden’s series of visits reflects the importance Pennsylvania plays in the presidential election. Biden will likely need the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes if he hopes to win in November.