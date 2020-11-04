Biden campaign predicts victory, shrugs off expected Trump court challenges

Votes are still being counted in a handful of states, including Pennsylvania, but leaders of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign exuded confidence Wednesday in predicting victory over incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Biden’s team also said it’s ready to rebuff any legal challenges by Trump and fellow Republicans.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon exhibited a breezy confidence during a morning Zoom call with reporters.

“We believe we have a clear path to victory,” she said. “By this afternoon we expect that the vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270 electoral votes.”

“We are on track to win in Michigan by more than Trump did in 2016, to win in Wisconsin by more than Trump did in 2016, to win in Pennsylvania by more than Trump did in 2016, and we flipped one of his states, Arizona, and congressional districts, in Nebraska.”