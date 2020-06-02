Biden calls for police reforms, says protests are a ‘wake-up call’

When former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign in Philadelphia in April 2019, he said the race would be a “battle for the soul of America.”

After several days of protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Biden returned to Philadelphia and spoke on that same theme Tuesday morning during an address at Mayor Jim Kenney’s reception room inside City Hall. Kenney and other elected officials attended the speech.

Biden said Floyd’s final words of “I can’t breathe” echoed the voices of other Black men who have died during confrontations with police. He said there’s millions of others facing racial and economic injustice repeating those same words throughout their lives. “It’s a wakeup call to our nation,” Biden said.

“The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that brings us together. Leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time.”

Biden said while there’s no place for looting or destroying property, nor is it acceptable for police to escalate tensions or resort to excessive violence. “Bad cops should be dealt with severely and swiftly. We all need to take a hard look at the culture that allows for the senseless tragedies that keep happening,” he said.