Between jammed phone lines, many are still fighting to get pandemic unemployment assistance

Bastian Harris is one of many people in Pennsylvania who qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – but they have struggled to get any money.

A self-employed editor in Cheswick, Allegheny County, Harris applied for the program several months ago after a major project was postponed due to COVID.

After initially being approved and receiving payments via paper checks in the mail, Harris then received a U.S. Bank ReliaCard, but was unable to access any funds on the debit card.

This left Harris increasingly desperate and stressed, not knowing when any money might come through.

“It kind of kind of leaves me frozen, like, because I don’t want to ask to borrow funds from family, and I don’t want to not pay bills, but I know I have to choose and pick,” Harris said last week.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program – which is separate from the state’s usual unemployment system – has been plagued with problems, advocates say.

That’s due in part because the state had to build the new program in a matter of weeks; Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is for people who would not normally qualify for benefits under the state’s unemployment programs. It’s for workers who are self-employed, and so-called “gig” workers like Uber drivers.

Barney Oursler is the director of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee and has been helping laid-off workers since the days of the region’s mass steel layoffs in the 1980s.

“It’s been a major disaster,” he says of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

In addition to having to quickly set up a program to help hundreds of thousands of suddenly jobless people, Pennsylvania was one of many states hit by a ring of criminals using stolen identities to fraudulently get benefits.

While there is a need to combat large-scale fraud, that has placed the burden of proof on unemployed workers, according to advocates like Michele Evermore, a researcher with the National Employment Law Project.

“It’s like you’re guilty until you prove yourself innocent,” she said.

In June, the state Treasurer’s office announced it would only pay benefits via debit cards as an anti-fraud measure.

But it’s the card that has been problematic for Harris, who uses the they/them pronouns. Everywhere they turned was a dead end. Trying to get through to someone one the phone at Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry hasn’t worked. Calling ReliaCard didn’t help either.

After an internet search about the problem, Harris also tried uploading a selfie with a photo ID, after they read online this was what some people had been required to do, though Harris was never told by the state to do this.

Harris also tried to reach out to elected officials.