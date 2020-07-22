Jogger commandeers boogie board to rescue man struggling off N.J. beach
A morning beach workout in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday turned into a successful water rescue for a good Samaritan, officials said.
The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. and prior to the arrival of Wildwood lifeguards.
Authorities say Aaron McCoy, a North Jersey resident, was jogging along the shoreline with his sister when they heard cries for help.
That’s when McCoy commandeered a boogie board and paddled out to the adult victim, while his sister called 911, according to a Wildwood Fire Department news release.
Authorities say McCoy paddled between 75 and 100 yards to reach the man, the father of a young girl who had just rescued the child before needing help. McCoy then secured the man and waited for assistance.
Arriving fire department rescue swimmers reached the “visibility exhausted” men, placing one on a rescue board while the other was pulled ashore on the boogie board, according to the news release.
“Mr. McCoy’s heroic and selfless action prevented a tragedy from occurring,” a Wildwood Fire Department spokesperson said. “This is the second time in as many weeks that a civilian has risked their life to save another (in Wildwood).”
No injuries were reported.