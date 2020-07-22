Jogger commandeers boogie board to rescue man struggling off N.J. beach

A morning beach workout in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday turned into a successful water rescue for a good Samaritan, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. and prior to the arrival of Wildwood lifeguards.

Authorities say Aaron McCoy, a North Jersey resident, was jogging along the shoreline with his sister when they heard cries for help.

That’s when McCoy commandeered a boogie board and paddled out to the adult victim, while his sister called 911, according to a Wildwood Fire Department news release.