Barack Obama has endorsed the Democratic candidates for governor in New Jersey and Virginia, seeking to boost Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger ahead of high-stakes elections next month.

The two-term Democratic former president appears in digital ads for the candidates, who are running in the only governors races this year. The odd-year contests are seen as a barometer of how voters feel about President Donald Trump and Republicans who control Congress ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Sherrill faces Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli, who has been endorsed by Trump. The president participated in a telephone town hall for Ciattarelli ahead of his GOP primary win, and is expected to hold a tele-town hall for him again before the Nov. 4 election.

Spanberger is up against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who has embraced Trump but has not been endorsed by him. Spanberger is a former CIA case officer and served three terms in Congress, ending this year.

Obama specifically mentions the stakes in the video backing Spanberger, criticizing Republicans over tax cuts for the wealthy and for taking aim at abortion rights. He describes Virginia’s elections as “some of the most important in the country this year.”

The ad backing Sherrill in New Jersey mentions her background as a mom, Navy pilot and one-time federal prosecutor, a biographical sketch that’s been front and center throughout the campaign.