Former ‘Jackass’ star ‘Bam’ Margera to appear in court on assault, terroristic threats charges

"Bam" Margera allegedly said to his brother, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head," according to Pa. State Police.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 27, 2023
Bam Margera

This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Margera, star of "Jackass," put several dozen of his own paintings up for sale Tuesday at a barn on his property in West Chester, outside Philadelphia. The 33-year-old Margera let fans know about the art show in a tweet that day. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)

Professional skateboarder and former “Jackass” star Brandon “Bam” Margera is scheduled to appear in a Chester County courtroom on Thursday morning days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A preliminary arraignment was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m.

Troopers first responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township on Sunday morning for a reported disturbance.

They say Margera began punching and kicking his brother’s locked bedroom door around 8 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

As his brother exited the room, police say he found a handwritten note reading, “If you ever (expletive) think of calling the police on me I will officially (expletive) you up.”

The note was signed “Bam,” police say.

Margera’s brother then found him in the kitchen, and police say Margera began “screaming at him and became aggressive,” then punched him in the head and grabbed his arm.

Margera then said “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” according to the affidavit.

His brother then said Margera threatened to kill everyone in the house, police say.

Margera then fled from the home and into the woods. Troopers searched the area but Margera could not be found.

He is now facing charges of assault and terroristic threats.

