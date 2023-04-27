Former ‘Jackass’ star ‘Bam’ Margera to appear in court on assault, terroristic threats charges

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Professional skateboarder and former “Jackass” star Brandon “Bam” Margera is scheduled to appear in a Chester County courtroom on Thursday morning days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A preliminary arraignment was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m.

Troopers first responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township on Sunday morning for a reported disturbance.

They say Margera began punching and kicking his brother’s locked bedroom door around 8 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.