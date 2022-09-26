Judge denies motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against officers in Fanta Bility shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Delaware County judge denied a motion on Monday afternoon to dismiss some of the most serious charges against three former Sharon Hill officers in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

The former officers are facing 12 criminal counts each, including manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Lawyers representing Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith previously filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the manslaughter charges. On Monday afternoon, a judge denied that request.

This all stems from an incident on August 27, 2021.

That’s when investigators said the officers heard gunshots as people were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School, and then fired into a crowd of people while attempting to return fire.