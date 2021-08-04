Back to School JAM offers summer fun along with vaccination opportunities

Pop music filled the air outside of Motivation High School as parents and their children stood in line eagerly awaiting their first COVID shot.

The Back to School JAM event in West Philadelphia was full of summer fun Tuesday, as kids picked up free school supplies, backpacks, face masks, and even water ice.

The event, a collaboration between the School District of Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is part of an effort to get kids over 12 ready for in-person classes.

Despite her fear of needles, Saamyiah Hearns, a seventh grader at George Washington Carver High School was still excited to receive the dose.

“I feel good about it,” Saamyiah said. “I like being in-person school more.”