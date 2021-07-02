Baby on board! Philadelphia woman gives birth on SEPTA bus

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Makira Williams is still trying to process what happened to her.

“I am still in shock actually,” said Williams of Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section. “I can’t believe I just had a baby on the bus.”

Williams said she wouldn’t believe the story if it hadn’t happened to her.

“That happens in movies, or TV shows, not in real life,” she said.

Williams was due to give birth on July 21, but baby Mazir had a different plan.

At around 9 a.m. on June 26, Williams went into labor on the Route 55 bus.

She said everything happened very quickly. The bus driver pulled over and, two pushes later, her bundle of joy was unexpectedly welcomed into the world.

“Somebody had scissors, trying to cut the umbilical cord and I am like ‘oh no.’ I know you are trying to cut the umbilical cord but no, you have to wait for the ambulance to stay on the safe side,” said Williams.