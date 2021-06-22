SEPTA plans to host a virtual career fair for women this weekend.

The Women Building SEPTA Virtual Trades and Technical Career Fair is geared toward women who are currently working in skilled trades, but welcomes those interested in starting their careers at the authority.

“To build SEPTA’s skilled workforce now and for the future, we continue to advance the Women in the Trades initiative to introduce potential female employees to a wide variety of high-paying, family sustaining careers at SEPTA,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards.