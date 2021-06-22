SEPTA to hold career fair targeting women for skilled trades jobs
SEPTA plans to host a virtual career fair for women this weekend.
The Women Building SEPTA Virtual Trades and Technical Career Fair is geared toward women who are currently working in skilled trades, but welcomes those interested in starting their careers at the authority.
“To build SEPTA’s skilled workforce now and for the future, we continue to advance the Women in the Trades initiative to introduce potential female employees to a wide variety of high-paying, family sustaining careers at SEPTA,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards.
Job seekers will receive information about possible career paths at SEPTA, which includes steps through the application process. Hiring managers and women in the trades will be on hand to speak with applicants.
Vocational colleges and technical institutes will be in attendance as well to offer help to women seeking training to join their field of choice.
Authority officials are looking to fill positions such as bus mechanic, rail vehicle mechanic, building electrician, welder, and more.
The fair will take place on Saturday, June 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Job seekers must pre-register for the event.
Men are also welcome to attend.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly