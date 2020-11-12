Atlantic City’s pipe dream: 3-5 year exclusive on pot sales

It may be just a pipe dream, but Atlantic City’s mayor is ready to delve into high finance.

Now that New Jersey voters have approved recreational marijuana, Mayor Marty Small wants his city to be the only place in the state where it can be sold for three to five years.

Small says the city should get first dibs on tax money that recreational marijuana would generate because it currently gets nothing from state-imposed parking, luxury, hotel and sports betting taxes.

“This is the perfect opportunity to rectify that,” Small told The Associated Press Wednesday. “We are constantly looking for new revenue streams to offset the impact of property taxes.”

Voters across the state passed a referendum earlier this month to legalize recreational marijuana use statewide. The state Legislature would need to act before Small’s proposal could be enacted — and the likelihood of that happening appears small.