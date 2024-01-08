Boil water advisory lifted for Atlantic City, New Jersey residents
Tests showed that there was no contamination in the water, and authorities say water consumption may resume as normal for city residents.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Officials in Atlantic City, New Jersey announced that the boil water advisory was lifted on Sunday afternoon.
The advisory was initially issued on Friday night for Atlantic City residents out of an abundance of caution due to turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water.
City officials say the advisory was lifted once the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection received results from a water test conducted on Saturday.
Those tests showed that there was no contamination in the water, and authorities say water consumption may resume as normal for city residents.
Experts still advise that residents run their water faucets for three to five minutes to flush the service lines out, clear and empty automatic ice makers or water chillers, and drain and refill water heaters if it is below 113 degrees.
Anything with a softener or cartridge filter should be drained and refilled as well, officials say.
