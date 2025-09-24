What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Nearly nine months into his first term, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer will answer questions directly from state residents on a monthly radio program hosted by WHYY and Delaware Public Media.

The first episode will air from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, on WHYY-FM 90.9 and WHYY’s YouTube page, in addition to DPM’s 91.1 FM.

Residents can submit questions online or call in live during the show at 888-477-9499. Any questions submitted will not be reviewed by the governor or his staff beforehand.

Meyer is in his ninth month as Delaware’s 76th governor and has, at times, sparred with state lawmakers over legislation about wage theft and marijuana sales locations, both of which he’s vetoed, as well as who controls the oversight at the Port of Wilmington.

The radio show is the latest effort Meyer has made to connect with Delawareans. Earlier this month, he launched accounts on TikTok and Substack. He explained in an introductory post on Substack that it’s part of an effort to “give you a window into my world. To show you how a former math teacher builds out a multi-billion-dollar state budget.”