As thousands of unemployment claims expire, Pa. residents refile, wait on federal benefits

An internal assessment found the Department of Labor and Industry needed between 2,000 and 2,800 fully-qualified claims examiners — with roughly 8 years experience — to review unemployment cases last year. Acting Labor Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in late February the state had fewer than 500 of these qualified workers, but maintained that the state is prepared for a second round of applications.

Berrier said 500 customer service representatives would be added to answer calls by June, and that could increase to as many as a thousand.

But advocates contend this fails to address the desperate need for qualified claims examiners, and these new hires will not be brought on quickly enough to address the pressing issues that are already occurring at the agency and contributing to thousands of people missing critical benefits payments right now.

In the last year, state officials said, the department has increased staffing from 775 to 1,730 total employees.

Separately, the state also has to administer new federal benefits made available through the recent Biden administration stimulus package. After a lapse in federal benefits in December, it took the state weeks to get the renewed benefits program up and running, leaving an untold number of claimants in limbo, with some still waiting.

Advocates fear similar delays could occur again this month if the department faces any new hurdles in administering the new law. On Tuesday, the state announced people on federal benefits programs should expect delays in their payments.

“It is a crisis for the state,” said Barney Oursler, director of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee in Pittsburgh. “Hundreds of thousands of people who haven’t gotten their benefits? That is an economic problem for the state, but it is a disaster for the families.”

McCreary had anticipated a different life over the last 12 months. He expected his substitute teaching job in Mechanicsburg to turn into a full-time position as a high school life skills teacher for teenagers with special needs.

He took for granted the 90-minute drive to his parents’ house in Bucks County. He thought little of the cavalier jokes that his mom-mom, at 89, would out-live the rest of the family.

McCreary, like many of the claimants whose benefits are expiring, didn’t plan to spend the last year out of work, or, at 36, to move home to be closer to his parents. His grandmother’s death in the summer, following a COVID-19 diagnosis, still feels surreal to him, like she might come back.

He still has not received the federal benefits the state said he qualified for, or a stimulus check, since his benefits expired on March 6.

“I understand the rush to return to normalcy, I want that too,” he said. “Some people are full-throttle focused on tomorrow. For some people, they can return to normal and for other people it is not there anymore.”