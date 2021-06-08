As more kids go back to day care and preschool, pediatricians see an uptick in visits

Pediatricians and medical specialists say they’re seeing a rise in sick visits and wellness checkups for children over the past month, now that kids are spending more time in social settings. With more little ones in day care and in-person preschools, they say, families are anxious to get their children checked for common illnesses that typically spread in groups — and that have been on the decline in the past year because of pandemic restrictions.

“We have to remember that things like respiratory syncytial virus [RSV] and influenza viruses that are starting to come back can actually prove to be more serious for little kids,” said Dr. Katie Lockwood, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Primary Care. “Although we’re all afraid of COVID, we should also be afraid of some of these viruses. It’s really important that we keep kids as healthy as possible.”

At CHOP, Lockwood said — as is the case at hospitals across the country — doctors are seeing a rise in RSV cases, which she noted is particularly dangerous for young infants and younger children with asthma. RSV is a common virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who get RSV infections will have mild cases and recover in a week or two. Some people are likely to develop a more serious RSV infection and should be hospitalized.

Over the last year, Lockwood said, she noticed fewer children coming in, which she believes is due to the social distancing, masking, and hand hygiene that kids were learning to take better care of. But now, with more children in in-person learning settings again, she is seeing more cases of strep throat and common colds, and an increase in kids coming into the emergency room and staying overnight.