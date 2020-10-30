As election nears, Pa. farmers — who see climate change effects up close — have a list of things they want from government leaders

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

For Ron Reese, a dairy farmer in western Centre County, a tour of the farm on a warm fall day includes a short history lesson.

After World War II, the family bought stalls for dairy cows from Sears and Roebuck, and started shipping whole milk.

“In 1946, Sears and Roebuck was the Amazon of the world,” Reese said.

The property where Reese and his wife, Jane, live is about 650 acres. That includes about 400 acres that’s farmed, along with picturesque rolling hillsides and forested land.

As a farmer, Reese says climate change affects him “only on the margins” — like more growing days in the summer.

“I think climate change exists,” he said. “The real question is, what are the impacts and what should we do about it.”

Reese, who has held local office and made political runs, thinks the country can adapt if it needs to.

“Look at Holland. They’ve adapted and pushed the North Sea back so that they can have a whole society.”

But in the meantime, he says, government should focus on cutting unneeded regulations and spending.

Climate change and weather patterns may not be the issues getting the most attention in this year’s election. But, for farmers, they’re always at the front. While politicians and political hopefuls say they want to listen to farmers and support them, their views on climate change vary.

Lucie Case is with Patchwork Farm and Greenhouse, an organic produce farm in Aaronsburg, Centre County. She was working at the stand at one of the region’s farmers markets, selling everything from carrots to squash.

Like other farms, they dealt with a lack of rain this summer. Case said you can’t blame a specific weather event on climate change — but it’s part of the picture.

“Lots of rain, this year no rain, weird winters, weird frosts,” she said, describing what she and other farmers experience. “Climate change has a big impact on farming, and some people don’t always see that.”

They’re trying to do their part and make changes like having solar panels installed to cut the electric use in their greenhouses.

She thinks politicians should listen.

“I think they need to go out to speak to farmers and producers and find out ways they can help ensure farming can continue,” she said.

Juniata County and part of Centre County are in the sprawling 12th Congressional District. It stretches north to the New York border. It’s next to the 15th, which covers much of northcentral Pennsylvania. South of them is the 13th district.

The Republican incumbents in those seats do have Democratic challengers in this year’s election. But the districts lean heavily Republican.

In the 15th, Republican incumbent Glenn Thompson is facing Democratic challenger Robert Williams. In the 12th, Republican incumbent Fred Keller is facing Democrat Lee Griffin. In the 13th, incumbent John Joyce is being challenged by Democrat Todd Rowley.