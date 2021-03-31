As Biden arrives in Pittsburgh to propose investments in American manufacturing, steelworkers are on strike

As President Joe Biden arrives in Pittsburgh Wednesday to propose federal investments that could revive domestic manufacturing, 1,300 steel manufacturing workers are on strike. United Steelworkers are picketing against specialty steel manufacturer Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

USW is in the midst of a national “We Supply America” campaign, which advocates for creating American jobs to improve the country’s infrastructure. Picketers at nine ATI facilities are demanding wage increases and better health care offerings. They hope Biden is paying attention.

“That’s what he ran on,” Walter Hill, USW contract coordinator said. “He said he wants to build the industry back and we’re asking for exactly what he’s asking for. We’re asking for the American workers to get paid what they’re worth. We’re skilled at what we do.”

Hill said ATI workers have not seen wage increases in seven years. ATI made a last-minute proposal Monday evening before workers began picketing Tuesday morning. The USW accused the company of unfair labor practices.

The company announced restructuring in December that eliminated hundreds of jobs, including about 200 in the Pittsburgh region, according to Hill.