Police announce arrest warrant in killing of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police have announced an arrest warrant in the murder of a Philadelphia journalist and activist.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Robert Davis.

The warrant includes charges of murder and related offenses. There was no word on a possible motive for the shooting.

As for how they knew each other, police said Kruger was trying to help Davis.

Police say Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police by dialing 911.

Kruger was shot seven times inside the home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Sources told Action News this week there was no sign of forced entry. The home does have cameras, but it’s unclear if they captured any images of the shooter.

Friends say Kruger had recently posted online about threats, including an incident where he filed a police report after his home was vandalized in late August.

Kruger was a journalist with bylines in multiple publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Citizen, WHYY, and Billy Penn.

He was also a former spokesperson for the city’s Office of Homeless Services.

At a memorial on Thursday night, friends, colleagues, and peers shared their memories of Kruger.

“Josh lived his truth very unapologetically, very boldly. He lived out loud, and he encouraged me to do the same even when times got rough,” said one attendee.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Kruger was an “openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness.”