Down the Shore

Around 1k without power at the Shore amid gusty winds

(Jana Shea for WHYY, file)

(Jana Shea for WHYY, file)

Around a thousand electric customers are without power at the Jersey Shore Sunday morning amid gusty winds.

As of 8:30 a.m., 813 customers are without power in Monmouth County, with the majority in Ocean Township, as well as 80 in Ocean County, 85 in Cape May, and 24 in Atlantic.

Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage website says power should be restored to the impacted areas by the mid to late morning. Atlantic City Electric’s map indicates a similar restoration time.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph through the early afternoon hours. Forecasters say additional power outages are possible.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate