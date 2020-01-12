Around 1k without power at the Shore amid gusty winds

Around a thousand electric customers are without power at the Jersey Shore Sunday morning amid gusty winds.

As of 8:30 a.m., 813 customers are without power in Monmouth County, with the majority in Ocean Township, as well as 80 in Ocean County, 85 in Cape May, and 24 in Atlantic.

Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage website says power should be restored to the impacted areas by the mid to late morning. Atlantic City Electric’s map indicates a similar restoration time.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph through the early afternoon hours. Forecasters say additional power outages are possible.