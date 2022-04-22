Lead archeologist Joel Dworsky of AECOM, a cultural heritage engineering firm, said he knew this was once a vibrant area for commerce, occupied by shippers and traders. As his team dug down about eight feet into a three-quarter acre pit, they unearthed brick and stone foundations of small shops and offices.

“They were effectively middlemen,” he said. “They traded in flour, salt, sugar, barreled meats, produce, stuff like that.”

But as the brick skeleton of Philadelphia’s 18th and 19th century shipping trade emerged from the ground, Dworsky was surprised to find actual bones.

The team discovered animal bones that had clearly been sheared by a saw. They were found near floorboards coated with a thick layer of cedar chips, commonly used to absorb blood. The team had discovered the killing floor of a slaughterhouse.

“In historical documents we’ll get something that mentions they were part of the provisioning trade, but that really didn’t click with: they were bringing in herds of sheep and slaughtering them on site,” he said. “That, to me, was an activity taking place somewhere else. Yet the evidence suggests that was very much a part of what was going on here.”

Another surprise: the presence of children. Among the many pieces of ceramic found was a tiny black bowl made of redware pottery about two inches across.

It is a miniature porringer, a toy.

“Kind of like you’d have a tea set as a kid,” said staff archeologist Caitlyn-Jean Ward. “That’s what they would have in the 18th century.”

It’s hard to dig a hole anywhere in Philadelphia without finding an old pottery shard or a cut iron nail, but this large excavation on what was one of the city’s earliest trading markets makes 300 N. Columbus a unique opportunity.

“It tells the story of Philadelphia mercantilism,” said Ward. “People are importing these goods to be used every day, like we do when we go to the store. This is how they got their stuff: they would import it on a ship, pick it up at the wharf or get it on a carriage, and then use it in their households.”

That story is beginning to be told on a website dedicated to the dig.

The artifacts – including local redware pottery, important porcelain from China, ship making tools, glassware, peach pits – form a physical record that can be read against the written historic record. Between the two, Dworsky can better tell the story of what happened here and its impact on the city.

“They all come together to form the narrative interpretation of the site,” he said. “I rely as heavily on historic insurance records as I do on the artifacts that come out of the ground. They speak to each other as part of the back and forth that helps inform our understanding of what it is we’re looking at.”