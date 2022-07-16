Allyson Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

The third-place finish still gave Felix her 19th medal at world championships, extending a record she already held. Adding it to the 11 she’s taken at the Olympics, she’ll end her career with an even 30 at her sport’s biggest events.

Some might say a bronze medal feels like a letdown for the most decorated sprinter in U.S. history. Others, though, including Felix herself, compare it to the bronze she won in the women’s 400 last year at the Tokyo Olympics — a medal she ranks as one of her most cherished triumphs.

“It’s a similar emotion,” she said. “The last couple of years, I’ve stepped outside of just the clock and the medals, and I never would have imagined that would have been a place where I would come to.”

The once-shy teenager is now an outspoken advocate for women and moms both in and out of sports. Much of that stemmed from becoming a mom, then fighting, and eventually leaving, Nike, which cut her salary while she was pregnant.

Felix also had an emergency C-section eight weeks short of her due date. It left both her and her daughter, Cammy, fighting for survival in a hospital room. Any running at all, let alone medals to go with it, feel like a bonus at this point.

“There’s not one single story that can explain the impact that she had on the sport,” said Elijah Godwin, who ran the first leg and was the last teammate to hand the baton to Felix. “Over the span of the years she did it, she became an icon, and for us to come out and compete with her, it’s a blessing to have that opportunity.”

Google got into the act. A search of Felix’s name Friday night brought up all her credentials, overlaid by animation of her sprinting across the computer screen followed by the words “Olympian. Mother. Advocate.”

All part of a fitting finale for Cammy’s mom, who, Felix said, was certainly out getting ice cream after the race, not waiting backstage for mom to finish interviews.

Felix was entered only in the mixed relay after failing to qualify for the worlds in an individual race. When her name was announced at the beginning, the two-thirds-full house at the first world championships to be held in the United States cheered as loudly as they had all night.

Until, that is, she hit the backstretch.

Godwin had a slim lead when he passed her the baton, and for the first 200 meters of her final lap around the track, Felix extended the margin. Her arms were pumping and knees were kicking high with that near-perfect form that can only belong to her. But she faded after she rounded her final curve and was caught by Paulino.

Her feelings as she crossed the line?

“The first thing I felt was lactic acid,” she said.