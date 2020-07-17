Allentown officers seen on video in controversial detention won’t face charges

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Allentown officers who detained a man outside a hospital emergency room — including one officer who had his knee on the man’s head — will not face criminal charges, the Lehigh County District Attorney said Friday.

District Attorney Jim Martin said he had investigated the case, including reviewing the short video seen by thousands on social media as well as a longer video from a surveillance camera across the street. “I have concluded that there is absolutely no evidence to support filing criminal charges against either of the Allentown police officers involved in this incident,” Martin said in a statement.

The detention led to community protests in Allentown and demands that the officers in the video be named, disciplined and charged.

In both videos, one officer kneels on the head of the man, identified as Edward Borrero, Jr., 37, of Allentown.

Before that, Borrero was seen on the longer video in distress, vomiting in the street and staggering just outside the ER. Martin’s report says Borrero said he had used heroin and cocaine before the incident; a syringe was found in Borrero’s pocket.