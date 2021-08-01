AI-powered survey finds Philly roads rank best in the nation

Here’s a shocker: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation ranks Philadelphia number one in the nation for the condition of its roads.

You heard it right. Philly has the best roads out of the nation’s biggest cities. The catch: AI robots made the judgement.

Benjamin Schmidt of RoadBotics said the Chamber of Commerce study ranked roadway conditions in 20 cities using artificial intelligence to judge roughly 75 miles of streets in each of the cities. Cameras mounted on cars captured the road condition data while a computer evaluated it.

“It’s all very objective,” he said.