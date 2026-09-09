Pa. election 2026: What to know about the 1st Congressional District race in Bucks County
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is facing Democrat Bob Harvie in what is widely seen as his most competitive challenge yet.
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- Pa.’s First Congressional District: What’s at stake | The path to victory
- U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: About | History | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Bob Harvie: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, Pennsylvania voters will decide who will serve as governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years. U.S. congressional seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 1st Congressional District seat in Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the race for Pa.’s 1st Congressional District seat?
What to know about incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick, 52, grew up in Levittown. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School in Fairless Hills in 1992. He earned his bachelor’s of science in business administration from LaSalle University in 1996.
In 2001, Fitzpatrick received a master’s of business administration and a law degree from Penn State University. From 2001 to 2002, he was a judicial clerk in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Fitzpatrick then served as special agent for the FBI, where he led the bureau’s Public Corruption Unit and was the national director of its Campaign Finance and Election Crimes Enforcement Program. During his tenure in the FBI, he was embedded with the U.S. Special Forces as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He also spent time as a special assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Fitzpatrick, who is a certified emergency medical technician, worked in the private sector as an attorney and an accountant.
In 2016, Brian Fitzpatrick successfully ran for Congress to succeed his brother, U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, who served the area when it was Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.
Even after the state’s congressional districts were redrawn in 2018, Fitzpatrick has continued to hold the seat, solidifying himself as the sole Republican representing Philadelphia’s collar counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.
What to know about Democratic challenger Bob Harvie
Bob Harvie did not agree to an interview in time for publication.
Currently the vice chair of the Bucks County Board of Commissioners, Harvie launched his congressional campaign in April 2025.
Born in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, Harvie spent more than two decades as a high school social studies teacher before jumping into politics, first as a member of the planning commission and then as a supervisor in Falls Township.
In 2019, he won a seat on the county board of commissioners, giving it a Democratic majority for the first time in nearly 40 years.
Harvie has touted his bipartisan record in office and his electoral victories in a county that Trump narrowly carried in the 2024 elections.
After winning the Democratic primary election in May by a wide margin, Harvie told WHYY News that he is focusing on affordability in the general election face-off with Fitzpatrick.
“Government is supposed to work for people, it’s supposed to make your life easier, not harder,” Harvie said. “It’s supposed to solve problems, not create new ones. And right now, obviously, it’s not doing that, and [voters] know that. And they’re angry, they’re angry at the lack of leadership in Washington, they’re angry at the waste and the fraud and the abuse … They want a government that works.”
As county commissioner, he said he has had an over 90% record of voting with his GOP colleague on bills and has focused on improving access to mental health care, public safety, sustainability, job growth and housing issues.
“That’s actual bipartisanship, that’s not some phony phrase you put on a billboard and hope nobody asks any questions about it,” Harvie told WHYY News in May. “Brian Fitzpatrick talks about being a problem solver. I don’t know any problem he solved, other than getting himself reelected.”
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