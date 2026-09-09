Pa. election 2026: What to know about the 1st Congressional District race in Bucks County

What to know about Democratic challenger Bob Harvie

Bob Harvie did not agree to an interview in time for publication.

Currently the vice chair of the Bucks County Board of Commissioners, Harvie launched his congressional campaign in April 2025.

Born in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, Harvie spent more than two decades as a high school social studies teacher before jumping into politics, first as a member of the planning commission and then as a supervisor in Falls Township.

In 2019, he won a seat on the county board of commissioners, giving it a Democratic majority for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Harvie has touted his bipartisan record in office and his electoral victories in a county that Trump narrowly carried in the 2024 elections.

After winning the Democratic primary election in May by a wide margin, Harvie told WHYY News that he is focusing on affordability in the general election face-off with Fitzpatrick.

“Government is supposed to work for people, it’s supposed to make your life easier, not harder,” Harvie said. “It’s supposed to solve problems, not create new ones. And right now, obviously, it’s not doing that, and [voters] know that. And they’re angry, they’re angry at the lack of leadership in Washington, they’re angry at the waste and the fraud and the abuse … They want a government that works.”

As county commissioner, he said he has had an over 90% record of voting with his GOP colleague on bills and has focused on improving access to mental health care, public safety, sustainability, job growth and housing issues.

“That’s actual bipartisanship, that’s not some phony phrase you put on a billboard and hope nobody asks any questions about it,” Harvie told WHYY News in May. “Brian Fitzpatrick talks about being a problem solver. I don’t know any problem he solved, other than getting himself reelected.”