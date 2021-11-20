Students hoping to land a spot at one of Philadelphia’s criteria-based magnet schools have until Sunday to apply. The district revamped the admissions process to be more equitable, but the change has come under fire from a range of parents, including some whose children currently attend selective middle schools that feed into high schools.

“I appreciate that you are trying to solve the immense problems of inequity in our schools,” said parent Miriam Hill at a school board meeting Thursday night. “I support the new lottery, but I’m asking you to change the way you are implementing it because in its current form it is causing immense pain and stress to middle school kids.”

Her son is an eighth grader at Carver Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia. When he enrolled, she said, the school’s principal promised that students who performed well academically would get preference for admissions to Carver’s high school.

That changed when School District of Philadelphia officials unveiled a new admissions process last month. In the past, school leaders had the final say in decisions and drew on letters of recommendation and interviews. Now, students apply through a citywide, computerized lottery system, overseen by central office staffers. Children from under-represented ZIP codes will receive preference at five specific schools, including Carver.